$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) will announce $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.48. Outfront Media posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OUT. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

NYSE:OUT opened at $27.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Outfront Media has a fifty-two week low of $16.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -67.20 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is currently -97.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 38.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,295,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,638,000 after buying an additional 5,047,049 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 415.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,634,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,787,000 after buying an additional 3,735,122 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 374.3% in the second quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,807,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,468,000 after buying an additional 2,215,721 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 190.5% in the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,159,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,926,000 after buying an additional 2,071,941 shares during the period. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 60.5% in the second quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,254,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,212,000 after buying an additional 1,226,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

