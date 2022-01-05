$0.75 EPS Expected for Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.69. Great Western Bancorp also posted earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.18. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 41.34% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $109.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 504.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 1,295.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWB opened at $36.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Great Western Bancorp has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $37.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.45%.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

