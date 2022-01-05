$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) to report $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.88. Sonoco Products posted earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

In related news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $100,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,494,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $702,071,000 after acquiring an additional 238,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 9.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,522,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,366,000 after acquiring an additional 576,298 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 12.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,199,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,393,000 after acquiring an additional 707,712 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,417,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,040,000 after acquiring an additional 38,387 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,466,000 after acquiring an additional 29,603 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $58.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.79. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $54.82 and a 52 week high of $69.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently -110.43%.

Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

