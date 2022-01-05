$0.90 EPS Expected for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) will report earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.12. Marathon Digital posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,385.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $6.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Marathon Digital.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $51.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.05 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MARA shares. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $92.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

In related news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $3,084,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 360.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 2,490.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. 40.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MARA stock traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,674,678. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -58.57 and a beta of 4.59. Marathon Digital has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $83.45.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

