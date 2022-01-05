$1.30 EPS Expected for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) will report earnings of $1.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24. Commercial Metals posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 124.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $4.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $4.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Commercial Metals.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

CMC stock opened at $37.60 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $19.44 and a twelve month high of $37.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.77 and a 200 day moving average of $32.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.52%.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $252,454.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total value of $633,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,752 shares of company stock worth $1,434,237. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 71.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the third quarter valued at about $141,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commercial Metals (CMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.