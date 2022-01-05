$1.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) to post $1.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Logitech International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.57 billion and the lowest is $1.45 billion. Logitech International reported sales of $1.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full year sales of $5.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on LOGI. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Logitech International in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.86.

Logitech International stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.25. The stock had a trading volume of 32,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,514. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.51. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.86. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $76.70 and a fifty-two week high of $140.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA S.A. grew its position in Logitech International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 466,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Logitech International by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 314,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,048,000 after buying an additional 37,710 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,817,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,248,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.02% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

