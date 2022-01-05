$1.70 EPS Expected for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) will report earnings per share of $1.70 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NICE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.69 and the highest is $1.72. NICE reported earnings of $1.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NICE will report full year earnings of $6.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $6.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered NICE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.17.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $293.00. The company had a trading volume of 411,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. NICE has a one year low of $211.25 and a one year high of $319.88. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.32, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NICE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in NICE by 0.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm increased its holdings in NICE by 2.3% in the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its holdings in NICE by 0.9% in the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 7,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in NICE by 7.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in NICE by 1.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

