$10.70 Billion in Sales Expected for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) will announce sales of $10.70 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.79 billion and the lowest is $10.61 billion. General Dynamics reported sales of $10.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full year sales of $38.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.78 billion to $38.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $40.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.48 billion to $40.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on GD. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.50.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.3% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $212.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $144.50 and a twelve month high of $212.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.41. The stock has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.86%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

