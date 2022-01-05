10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CFO Justin J. Mcanear Sells 10,000 Shares

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.07, for a total transaction of $1,460,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

10x Genomics stock traded down $10.01 on Wednesday, hitting $131.30. 591,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,929. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.02 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.30. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.15 and a 1 year high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 99.17%. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TXG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.29.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

