13,866 Shares in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS DIVO opened at $38.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.61. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.59 and a 1 year high of $30.79.

