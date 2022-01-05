14,474 Shares in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Bought by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 1,001.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 29.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 364.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 2,935.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the period. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Standard Motor Products stock opened at $53.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.51. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.09 and a 52 week high of $54.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.42.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.22. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $370.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 27.86%.

In related news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 8,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $369,172.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric Sills sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $93,332.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,748 shares of company stock worth $1,595,573 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

