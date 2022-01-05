14,675 Shares in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Acquired by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,553,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,385 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Shaw Communications by 272.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 44,154 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Shaw Communications by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Shaw Communications by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Shaw Communications by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 373,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,838,000 after buying an additional 154,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.42.

NYSE:SJR opened at $30.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.11. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $30.66.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0801 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is presently 60.39%.

Shaw Communications Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.