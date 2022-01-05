14,859 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $22.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.87 and a 200 day moving average of $22.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

