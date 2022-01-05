14,865 Shares in iShares Gold Strategy ETF (BATS:IAUF) Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in iShares Gold Strategy ETF (BATS:IAUF) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Separately, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $411,000.

Shares of IAUF stock opened at $55.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.87.

