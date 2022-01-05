18,904 Shares in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FLC Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 34,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 19,218 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,868,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,500,000. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,593,000.

Shares of COMT stock opened at $31.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.50. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $26.98 and a 12 month high of $38.36.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $5.494 per share. This represents a yield of 18.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.86.

