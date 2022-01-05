$2.43 Million in Sales Expected for Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) will report sales of $2.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.00 million and the lowest is $1.60 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full year sales of $9.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $11.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $34.42 million, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $35.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aeva Technologies.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03).

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

Shares of NYSE:AEVA traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.99. 1,482,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,048. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.03. Aeva Technologies has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $21.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 10.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 28.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 19.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 84.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

