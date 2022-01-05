$221.03 Million in Sales Expected for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) will post $221.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $209.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $227.40 million. Customers Bancorp reported sales of $146.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full-year sales of $770.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $759.63 million to $779.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $640.85 million, with estimates ranging from $634.80 million to $647.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $245.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.43 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CUBI shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

In related news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $1,148,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $79,762.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 354,736 shares of company stock valued at $20,779,296 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

CUBI stock opened at $70.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.89. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.60. Customers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.13 and a twelve month high of $70.94.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

