$26.02 Million in Sales Expected for Third Coast Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Third Coast Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBX) to announce $26.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Third Coast Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.84 million and the highest is $26.20 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Third Coast Bancshares will report full year sales of $94.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $94.25 million to $95.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $112.89 million, with estimates ranging from $111.68 million to $114.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Third Coast Bancshares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TCBX shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Third Coast Bancshares stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $25.94. The stock had a trading volume of 138 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,831. Third Coast Bancshares has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Third Coast Bancshares Inc is a commercially focused, bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. The Company offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment, and other financial services.

