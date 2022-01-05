3,385 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Purchased by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,256.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.40.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $1,220,914.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total transaction of $3,877,356.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,881 shares of company stock worth $17,265,658. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $127.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.98. The company has a market cap of $79.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.42, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.