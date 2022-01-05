3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Lowered to $177.00 at Barclays

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $182.00 to $177.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $192.57.

Get 3M alerts:

NYSE:MMM opened at $180.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $104.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.42. 3M has a 1 year low of $163.38 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.10%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth about $370,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 138.4% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 13.7% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.