$428.00 Million in Sales Expected for SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) will report sales of $428.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SMART Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $419.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $434.96 million. SMART Global reported sales of $304.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SMART Global.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16. SMART Global had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $469.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SGH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Europe upped their price target on SMART Global from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SMART Global from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SMART Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

In other news, Director Mukesh Patel sold 26,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,384,075.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajay Shah sold 10,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $542,648.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,406 shares of company stock worth $8,352,243 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in SMART Global by 4.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 192.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 24,684 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 10,806 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after buying an additional 52,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $660,000.

SMART Global stock opened at $72.72 on Friday. SMART Global has a 12-month low of $35.72 and a 12-month high of $74.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.05 and a beta of 1.06.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

