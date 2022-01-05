432 Shares in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Acquired by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 432 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 16,105 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 114.3% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 300.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $706.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $710.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $638.09. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $376.40 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 32.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total value of $8,733,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total transaction of $1,619,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,620 shares of company stock worth $15,808,653. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SIVB shares. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $771.74.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

