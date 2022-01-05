$49.60 Million in Sales Expected for CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) will report sales of $49.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $49.10 million and the highest is $50.10 million. CNB Financial reported sales of $48.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full-year sales of $191.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $191.80 million to $191.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $203.00 million, with estimates ranging from $201.40 million to $204.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. CNB Financial had a net margin of 24.00% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $48.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

NASDAQ CCNE traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,754. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.85. CNB Financial has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 43,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

