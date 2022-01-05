$581.35 Million in Sales Expected for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) will report $581.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Rollins’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $581.00 million and the highest is $581.70 million. Rollins posted sales of $536.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Rollins will report full year sales of $2.41 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.23 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 62.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 86,010 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Rollins by 10.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 522,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,858,000 after acquiring an additional 49,899 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Rollins in the second quarter valued at about $337,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Rollins by 6.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 905,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,957,000 after acquiring an additional 54,855 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Rollins by 2.0% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 43,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. 38.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROL stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.79. The stock had a trading volume of 15,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,901. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Rollins has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $41.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

