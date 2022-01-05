$6.89 Billion in Sales Expected for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) will report $6.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for PayPal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.86 billion and the highest is $6.92 billion. PayPal posted sales of $6.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PayPal will report full year sales of $25.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.31 billion to $25.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $29.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.10 billion to $30.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PayPal.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Loop Capital started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $278.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Sunday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.36.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores bought 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $4.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.82. 225,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,377,892. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $224.20 billion, a PE ratio of 46.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $179.15 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.85.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

