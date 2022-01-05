$7.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) will post $7.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise posted sales of $6.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full year sales of $28.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.50 billion to $28.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $29.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.32 billion to $29.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on HPE. Citigroup cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $16.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

In related news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $1,344,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $145,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,609 shares of company stock worth $2,331,203 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,374,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,580,000 after purchasing an additional 588,126 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.7% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $508,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

