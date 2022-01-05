$7.72 Billion in Sales Expected for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) will announce $7.72 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eighteen analysts have made estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.66 billion to $7.76 billion. Netflix posted sales of $6.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full year sales of $29.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.65 billion to $29.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $34.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.67 billion to $34.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $656.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 target price (up from $705.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $668.11.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $591.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix has a 1-year low of $478.54 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $637.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $590.53.

In related news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $4,536,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,792 shares of company stock valued at $20,692,321 in the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 126.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 58.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 70.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at $61,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

