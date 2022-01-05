$766.46 Million in Sales Expected for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) will announce $766.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $758.47 million and the highest is $773.15 million. FLEETCOR Technologies posted sales of $617.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FLEETCOR Technologies.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $755.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FLT shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.73.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLT. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,274,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $5,948,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,243,000 after purchasing an additional 17,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FLT traded up $3.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $240.80. 22,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,668. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12-month low of $200.78 and a 12-month high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FLEETCOR Technologies (FLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.