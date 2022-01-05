7,738 Shares in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Bought by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. FMR LLC increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 27.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $633,577,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on HAIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $43.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.02 and its 200-day moving average is $41.08. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.57 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

