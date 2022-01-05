$779.98 Million in Sales Expected for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) will report sales of $779.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $771.20 million to $785.00 million. IDEXX Laboratories reported sales of $720.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full year sales of $3.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IDEXX Laboratories.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. The company had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.50.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX opened at $605.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $626.60 and its 200-day moving average is $647.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12-month low of $455.23 and a 12-month high of $706.95.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.