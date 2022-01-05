$83.39 Million in Sales Expected for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) will post $83.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Certara’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $83.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $83.60 million. Certara posted sales of $64.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Certara will report full-year sales of $293.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $290.94 million to $294.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $362.23 million, with estimates ranging from $359.33 million to $364.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Certara.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Certara had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million.

CERT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Certara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.71.

In other news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $2,943,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,117,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $241,419,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,416,196 shares of company stock valued at $282,031,209 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Certara by 1,506.8% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,653,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,815,000 after buying an additional 11,865,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Certara by 82.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,487 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Certara by 40.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,225,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,061,000 after purchasing an additional 645,445 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Certara by 111.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,123,000 after purchasing an additional 607,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 1,438.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 490,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,249,000 after acquiring an additional 458,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

CERT stock traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.33. The company had a trading volume of 474,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 7.25. Certara has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $45.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -60.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.58.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Certara (CERT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.