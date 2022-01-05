88mph (MPH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $288,664.00

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last seven days, 88mph has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. 88mph has a total market capitalization of $12.82 million and $288,664.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 88mph coin can currently be bought for $30.69 or 0.00066054 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005110 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00057783 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006361 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

88mph Profile

88mph is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 435,313 coins and its circulating supply is 417,764 coins. 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp . 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app

Buying and Selling 88mph

