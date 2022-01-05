9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.75% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. is a rare, orphan and unmet needs focused GI company. It’s advancing NM-002, a proprietary long-acting GLP-1 agonist into Phase 2 trial for Short Bowel Syndrome, a rare, orphan disease, as well as larazotide, a Phase 3 tight junction regulator being evaluated for patient-reported symptom. 9 Meters Biopharma Inc., formerly known as Innovate Bioph, is based in Raleigh, United States. “

NASDAQ:NMTR traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.96. 30,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,687. 9 Meters Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $2.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.15.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that 9 Meters Biopharma will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $118,200. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the third quarter worth $32,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 78.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

