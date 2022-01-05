912 Shares in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Purchased by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,849,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,167,000 after buying an additional 283,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,816,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,401,000 after buying an additional 103,432 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,092,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,031,000 after buying an additional 149,719 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,269,000 after buying an additional 1,104,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1,220.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,744,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,137,000 after buying an additional 1,612,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In other WEC Energy Group news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas K. Lane acquired 6,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank raised WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $95.85 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $99.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.49.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.728 per share. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

