9,200 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Acquired by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned about 1.53% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 398.1% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 54,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 43,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,410,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSJS opened at $25.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.43. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.