A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the November 30th total of 1,080,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 25,120 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $367,254.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 14,162 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $254,349.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,614,126 shares of company stock valued at $40,907,235 in the last three months. 23.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 77,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of ATEN stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.22. 12,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,818. A10 Networks has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $19.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.05.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $65.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.35%.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.