AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Bought by Cim LLC

Cim LLC raised its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,807 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in AAON in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in AAON in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AAON by 12.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in AAON in the second quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AAON in the second quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAON opened at $78.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.81 and a beta of 0.56. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.22 and a 52-week high of $83.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.76.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). AAON had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.79%.

In other news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 1,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $125,469.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $80,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,306 shares of company stock valued at $2,770,287. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAON shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

About AAON

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

