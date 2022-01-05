AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on VLVLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.
VLVLY stock opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. AB Volvo has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.08.
About AB Volvo (publ)
Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.
