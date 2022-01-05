AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VLVLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

VLVLY stock opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. AB Volvo has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.08.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 9.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

