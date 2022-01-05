AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) PT Raised to $154.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price target lifted by analysts at Mizuho from $132.00 to $154.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on ABBV. Truist raised their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.14.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.20. 35,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,570,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $136.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 79.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370,931 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $515,938,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,445 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in AbbVie by 98.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,308,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,888 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 239.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,630,000 after buying an additional 2,431,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.