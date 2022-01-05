Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited (LON:ALAI) to Issue GBX 0.88 Dividend

Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited (LON:ALAI) declared a dividend on Monday, December 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON ALAI opened at GBX 49 ($0.66) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £27.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 47.76. Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund has a one year low of GBX 44.20 ($0.60) and a one year high of GBX 64 ($0.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.31, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Latin America. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

