Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited (LON:ALAI) to Issue GBX 0.88 Dividend

Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited (LON:ALAI) declared a dividend on Monday, December 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON ALAI opened at GBX 49 ($0.66) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £27.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 47.76. Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund has a one year low of GBX 44.20 ($0.60) and a one year high of GBX 64 ($0.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.31, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.09.
Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Company Profile
