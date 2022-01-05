Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Schulhoff & Co. Inc.

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 2.1% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at $223,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at $353,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 73.5% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.9% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 10.6% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.81, for a total value of $1,783,458.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,057 shares of company stock worth $9,123,550. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACN traded up $2.87 on Tuesday, hitting $410.08. The company had a trading volume of 11,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,413. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $375.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.08. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $241.73 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $259.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 40.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.43.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.