Accuvest Global Advisors Has $4.93 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Accuvest Global Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,478 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.3% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Yale University acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $329.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $333.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $211.94 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.63.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

