Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:ACBA) Short Interest Update

Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:ACBA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the November 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of Ace Global Business Acquisition stock opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05. Ace Global Business Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $12.00.
Ace Global Business Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Ace Global Business Acquisition Company Profile
Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
