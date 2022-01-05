Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:ACBA) Short Interest Update

Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:ACBA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the November 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Ace Global Business Acquisition stock opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05. Ace Global Business Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

Ace Global Business Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ace Global Business Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,195,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ace Global Business Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,088,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in Ace Global Business Acquisition by 34.1% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 268,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 68,274 shares during the last quarter. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in Ace Global Business Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,980,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ace Global Business Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.93% of the company’s stock.

Ace Global Business Acquisition Company Profile

Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

