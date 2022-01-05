ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ACMR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark upped their price target on ACM Research from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital upped their price target on ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.20.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACM Research stock traded up $5.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,365. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.94 and a beta of 0.57. ACM Research has a 52-week low of $60.84 and a 52-week high of $144.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.20 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ACM Research will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $470,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in ACM Research by 761.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd bought a new stake in ACM Research in the third quarter worth $6,072,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ACM Research in the third quarter worth $926,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in ACM Research by 21.8% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.