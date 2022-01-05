ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Gap Up to $85.27

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $85.27, but opened at $88.18. ACM Research shares last traded at $85.86, with a volume of 368 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark upgraded ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.25.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.34 and a beta of 0.57.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $470,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACMR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 1,669.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,427,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $157,030,000 after buying an additional 1,346,885 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,294,000. Green Court Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,438,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACM Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,682,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 417.7% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,079,000 after purchasing an additional 264,637 shares in the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

