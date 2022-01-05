Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADPT shares. Cowen began coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.69. 21,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,536. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.55 and a 200 day moving average of $33.76. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 0.38.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 27.07% and a negative net margin of 129.89%. The firm had revenue of $39.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 5,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $180,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO R Mark Adams sold 1,324 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $42,990.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,357 shares of company stock worth $1,373,890 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,966,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,666 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,177,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,859,000 after purchasing an additional 155,670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,590,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,012,000 after purchasing an additional 270,369 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,253,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,537,000 after purchasing an additional 51,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,218,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,415,000 after acquiring an additional 70,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.