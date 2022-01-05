ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.25

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.25 and traded as low as $1.55. ADDvantage Technologies Group shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 247,217 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average of $2.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,921 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of ADDvantage Technologies Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of line of electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunications industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides wireless infrastructure services including the installation, modification, and upgrading of equipment on communication towers and small cell sites for wireless carriers, national integrators, tower owners, and major equipment manufacturers.

