Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adecco Group offers a wide variety of services that connects colleagues with clients every day. The services offered fall into the broad categories of temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, consulting and outplacement. It also provides services in various business lines such as information technology, finance and legal, engineering and technical, medical and science, human capital solutions, sales, marketing and events. Adecco S.A. is headquartered in Glattbrugg, Switzerland. “

Get Adecco Group alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on AHEXY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Adecco Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Adecco Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Adecco Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adecco Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.06.

Shares of AHEXY stock opened at $25.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Adecco Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.68.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecco Group had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adecco Group will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Featured Story: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adecco Group (AHEXY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.