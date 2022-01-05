ADLER Real Estate (ETR:ADL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.50

ADLER Real Estate AG (ETR:ADL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €6.50 ($7.39) and last traded at €6.66 ($7.57), with a volume of 7078 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €6.47 ($7.35).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.01, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $722.15 million and a PE ratio of 5.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €7.61 and a 200 day moving average of €9.99.

About ADLER Real Estate (ETR:ADL)

ADLER is one of Germany's leading residential property companies with a focus on affordable housing. Its portfolio is primarily located in Â- or on the outskirts of Â- large and growing conurbations in northern, eastern and western Germany and has considerable upside potential in terms of revaluation gains, vacancy reduction and rent uplifts.

