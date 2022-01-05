ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.38

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and traded as high as $1.49. ADMA Biologics shares last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 1,754,811 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $280.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 108.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Young Kwon purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam S. Grossman purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 380,000 shares of company stock valued at $380,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. 32.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA)

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

